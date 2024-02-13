Police Tighten Security for Farmers' Delhi Chalo' March, Drawing from Lessons of 2020-2021 Protests

In anticipation of farmers' Delhi Chalo march, Delhi's security measures have been significantly bolstered with multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls at border points, aiming to thwart their entry into the national capital. Talks between farm leaders and the Centre yielded no resolution, prompting this action.

Massive deployments of police and paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have been made at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur border points. Make-shift jails have also been erected at strategic locations to manage any potential unrest during the march.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced the farmers' intention to march towards Delhi on Tuesday to press for their demands, notably the enactment of a law ensuring a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Despite a five-hour meeting with two Union ministers in Chandigarh, which concluded without resolution, farm leaders affirmed their determination to begin the march early on Tuesday. Tractor-trolleys from various parts of Punjab have already commenced their journey to join the protest.

Expressing skepticism about the government's seriousness in addressing their demands, farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that if their demands are not met on Tuesday, they will proceed with the march at 10 am.

To preempt potential unrest, the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC for a month, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and the entry of tractor trolleys into the city. This measure aims to mitigate expected tensions and social unrest arising from the farmers' march.