Policeman killed in militant firing in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 29 A policeman was killed by militants on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Police sources said head constable, Ali Mohammad was fired upon by militants at Hassapora area in Anantnag, leaving him critically injured.

"He was shifted to the government medical college hospital in Anantnag were doctors declared him dead on arrival," a source said, adding: "The area has been cordoned off."

On Friday, a policeman had escaped unhurt when militants fired at him in the Batmaloo are of Srinagar city.

