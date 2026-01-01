Political sparring over Sabarimala gold theft probe as CPI-M Minister counters Satheesan; Prakash clarifies

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 Political sparring over the Sabarimala gold theft case intensified on Thursday, with State Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh launching a sharp counter-attack against Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, even as UDF convener and Congress Lok Sabha member Adoor Prakash reiterated that he has not been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Responding to Satheesan’s allegations against the SIT, Rajesh said the Opposition leader had “performed a complete volte-face”.

He recalled that Satheesan had earlier publicly expressed confidence in the SIT investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft.

“Has that confidence evaporated now simply because the SIT indicated it may question the UDF convener?” Rajesh asked.

Drawing a contrast, the minister pointed out that the Opposition had celebrated when former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran was summoned for questioning.

“Now that Adoor Prakash’s name has surfaced, the Opposition Leader is displaying clear double standards,” Rajesh said and asked why there was panic when “one’s own leaders” were called for questioning.

In a sarcastic swipe, he said that if the Opposition was fearful of the course of the investigation, they could “sing parody songs together”, turning it into a collective wail.

Rajesh also questioned the Congress party’s claim that there was nothing suspicious in its conduct.

He asked why two Congress leaders had met senior party leader Sonia Gandhi in the company of the accused person in the gold theft case, suggesting that the party owed the public an explanation.

He further alleged that from the party high command to the grassroots, the Congress had its “eyes fixed on the BJP”, claiming that there were tacit Congress–BJP understandings at multiple levels.

Meanwhile, Adoor Prakash firmly denied media reports that he had been summoned by the SIT.

He said he learnt of such claims only through television channels and insisted that no official notice had been issued.

Alleging political interference, Prakash claimed the controversy was being orchestrated by the Chief Minister’s political secretary P. Sasi.

Prakash maintained that he would fully cooperate if formally summoned and had nothing to fear.

He clarified that his participation in a Sabarimala 'annadanam' programme was purely religious and that he had no prior knowledge of any individual’s alleged involvement in gold smuggling.

The minister’s remarks were in direct response to Satheesan’s demand for urgent High Court intervention, after he alleged that the induction of two CPI-M-linked Circle Inspectors into the SIT was an attempt to sabotage the probe—an allegation the Kerala government has strongly rejected.

