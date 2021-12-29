Politics done in name of religion, caste but no work done for women: Priyanka Gandhi

As Congress continues its women outreach programme in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that politics is done in name of religion but no work is done for women.

Addressing a public event, "Shakti Samwad" in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Today I want women to know what kind of politics is happening these days. Politics is done in the name of religion, caste but no work is done for women. You (women) all have the power to change this type of politics."

The Congress leader also interacted with bangle makers in Firozabad and several other women involved in the bangle industry of Firozabad.

Congress has already announced that 40 per cent of tickets will be given to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Congress is focusing on 100 seats out of the total 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, a target has been set to contact every woman 10 times in these seats.In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

