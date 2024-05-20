Polling percentage in Bengal 32.70 pc till 11 AM, much higher than national average

Kolkata, May 20 In overall peaceful polling during the first four hours in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections for seven constituencies in West Bengal, the polling percentage was reported at 32.70 per cent, much higher than the national average of 23.66 per cent during the same period.

As per the figures from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, till 11 A.M., the highest polling percentage was reported at Arambagh at 36.21 per cent, followed by Uluberia at 33.98 per cent, Hooghly at 33.78 per cent, Bangaon at 31.81 per cent, Serampore 31.74 per cent, Howrah 30.89 per cent and Barrackpore 29.99 per cent.

Meanwhile, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan, on polling duty at a booth at Jangipara under Serampore Lok Sabha constituency, was removed from polling duty following complaints of molestation against him. He has also been arrested by the local police.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report from the CEO’s office in the matter.

The Trinamool Congress’ sitting MP and candidate from Serampore Kalyan Banerjee said that it was most unfortunate that the protector had turned out to be an oppressor.

"Since the beginning I had been complaining of excesses by the CAPF personnel,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the ECI removed a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan deputed on election duty at a poll booth at Kulgachia under Uluberia Lok Sabha in Howrah District on receipt of molestation complaints against him.

Till 11 A.M. as many as 1,036 complaints were registered with the CEO’s office.

