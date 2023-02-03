Pollution control, better health system among others should be in BMC budget: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal (Administrator) to prioritise pollution control, strengthening of the health system, administration transparency, and city's beautification while making the municipal corporation's budget.

Shinde's direction came as BMC is to present the budget of the richest corporation in the country tomorrow.

Committed to providing clean air to the city, the CM said, "to control pollution and air quality in Mumbai, air purifier towers should be installed in the city like they are installed in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Lucknow."

At the same time, Shinde said that measures will be taken to increase urban forestry.

The Guardian Minister for Mumbai suburban district and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha also stressed cleaner air quality in the city and assured that the air quality will improve within a month.

"The air quality of Mumbai has worsened and we cannot sit idle without doing anything. Within a month you will notice an improvement in the air quality. We have conducted many meetings with the BMC regarding this issue," Lodha told reporters.

Pointing to the health of Mumbaikars, CM said that a door-to-door screening campaign should take place for patients with diabetes and high blood pressure. CM also suggested special measures to take care of the health of Mumbaikars.

"About 27 per cent of the citizens of Mumbai are suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure disorders. The Chief Minister has directed that they should go door to door and prepare their data through the Municipal Health Department," a press note issued by the Public Relations department of government said.

It is also believed that CM Shinde instructed BMC to start Skill Development Center in municipal schools for class IX and X students and also to increase their number in view of the demand of Mumbai Public Schools.

In a meeting held yesterday, CM Shinde asserted that Mumbaikars should experience good governance.

"The Mumbai Municipal Administration should make efforts to ensure that the citizens experience good governance. It should be fulfilled by the administration in such a way that citizens can get all the facilities easily, at the same time the necessary permits and licenses required by the Municipal Corporation such as building licenses, property tax, and renewal of shop registration licenses should be given online," Shinde said.

He also said that along with the beautification of the Mumbai metropolis, provision should be made in the budget through the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to enable women's self-help groups to provide relief to common Mumbaikars in terms of communication, infrastructure, congestion and traffic control.

( With inputs from ANI )

