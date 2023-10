Polytechnic student drowns in sea near Rama Krishna beach in Vishakhapatnam, another missing

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 : A polytechnic student on Wednesday drowned in the sea near the Rama Krishna beach in Vishakhapatnam.

According to the 3 Town police station of Vishakapattanam officers, he was identified as Sriram, a resident of Birla Junction in Vishakapatnam. The deceased was a student of govt Polytechnic college in Kancharapalem.

The police said the drowning happened while Sriram and two friends were swimming in the seawater near the beach. The police added that one of them is also missing and a search and rescue operation for him is ongoing.

Over 200 people drowned in the sea at various beaches in and around Visakhapatnam between 2012 to 2022. RK beach in the city accounted for 60 per cent of deaths, according to official statistics.

Research by the Indian Space and Research Orgsation (ISRO), National Centre for Earth Sciences (NCES), and the Andhra University (AU) has revealed that constant rip current zones at blue flag-certified Rushikonda Beach and RK Beach have become a danger to the beach visitors.

