Poonam Jha Azad Dies: Former India Cricketer Kirti Azad’s Wife Passes Away Due to Critical Illness

Former India cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad's wife Poonam Jha Azad passed away today after prolonged illness. His wife Poonam joined Aam Aadmi Party on 13 November 2016, which she then quit on 11 April 2017 to join the Indian National Congress. The news was confirmed by the former cricketer himself on his social media account. "My wife, Poonam no more. Left for her heavenly aboard at 12:40 PM. Thank you all for your good wishes," Azad's post on X read. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Poonam Jha Azad's demise. She said she had known Poonam for a long time. I have known Poonam for a long time. I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti & other family members tried their best & were always beside her in her last fight.

My wife, Poonam no more. Left for her heavenly aboard at 12:40 PM. Thank you all for your good wishes. — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) September 2, 2024

My sincere condolences to Kirti & other family members. May her soul rest in peace. Azad is the son of former Chief Minister of Bihar Bhagwat Jha Azad. He was an aggressive right-hand batsman and a quickish offspinner. A surprise choice for the tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1980–81, he made his Test debut at Wellington. He was part of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He won the 2014 Lok Sabha election for Darbhanga, Bihar.

In February 2019, Kirti Azad joined Indian National Congress.He joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) after meeting TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on 23 November 2021. His elder son Suryavardhan has played for Delhi Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-22s, while his younger son Somyavardhan has played for Delhi Under-15s and Delhi Under-17s.