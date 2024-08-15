Poor upbringing of boys to be blamed for incidents like rape: Kiran Bedi

New Delhi, Aug 15 Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Wednesday underlined "poor upbringing of boys" as one of the reasons behind incidents like the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata last week, which again put the subject of women's safety in the country under scanner while serving another blow to the society's conscience.

In an interaction with IANS, Kiran Bedi said that the mental condition of the accused in such cases also needs to be examined.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: There has not been much improvement even after the Nirbhaya episode. How can we bring a complete halt to such incidents?

Kiran Bedi: In my opinion, neither such incidents have been curbed, nor they would be curbed. We have a certain generation of boys whose upbringing has not been up to the mark... they have not been taught lessons of humanity, they have not been made responsible individuals. This is not the first and last such incident. We also need to develop a deeper understanding into the root of such problems and what leads one to commit such ghastly crimes. We also don't try to understand the reasons behind the crimes and the psychology behind them.

IANS: The site of the incident in Kolkata is reportedly being rennovated. Will this have an impact on the investigation?

Kiran Bedi: There should not be any kind of tampering with the crime scene. The spot should be completely sealed. Or else, how do you expect to gather evidence? On the basis of evidence, the guilty is traced. Hair, piece of clothing, blood or anything that could be used for DNA linking can be crucial evidence.

IANS: The convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged. Do you think similar punishment should be given in the Kolkata case?

Kiran Bedi: Why not? If gang-rape is proven, there is a provision for hanging the convicts.

IANS: Will hanging create any fear in the minds of the people?

Kiran Bedi: Till now, there has not been much impact. Because people know that trials in such cases continue for years. The trial should end within a year or two.

IANS: You were deployed in Tihar Jail and also brought many reforms. Do you think there is a need for reforms in today's time?

Kiran Bedi: Educating someone, bringing improvements in someone is a lifelong journey. Reforming is a daily activity... you are supposed to change the demented mentality of an individual. Reforms are 100 per cent necessary in jails so that once an individual comes out of prison after serving a term, he does not commit crime again.

