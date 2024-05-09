Population increased but quality dipped, Muslim community should introspect not react: Sudhanshu Trivedi

New Delhi, May 9 While the debate intensifies over 'Hindus on decline and Muslims on uptrend' in terms of population, as depicted in the EAC-PM report, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday sought to give 'valuable insight' into the raging controversy and also left a piece of advice for the minority community.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the widespread rise in the Muslim population was indeed true. However, the surge in population led to 'decline in the quality' of the populace. He said that in 1951 the population of Muslims was less but at that time, there were many talented people among the Muslim community who were their voice.

He also asked "where have they all gone now?"

He said this while speaking to IANS on the findings of EAC-PM report, which outlined the decreasing population of Hindus and increasing population of Muslims in the country from 1950 to 2015.

"Earlier, their icons were people like Ustad Bismillah Khan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ghulam Ali and more. But, due to secular politics, who has become the representative of Muslim society now? They are Zakir Naik, Ishrat Jahan, Yakub Memon, Abu Salem, Chhota Shakeel, Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmed and more. It should also be seen that their population has increased, but the quality declined," Trivedi said.

"I think the Muslim society should also do introspection about this, instead of reacting," he said, leaving a piece of advice for the community.

Speaking on Article 370 revocation, the BJP spokesperson said: "There were many parties which used to say that Article 370 can never be removed. Some people used to say that if Article 370 is removed, Kashmir Valley will be on fire. However, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and determination and Amit Shah's role as Home Minister, Article 370 has become a part of history, and Kashmir is moving forward on the path of prosperity."

He also said that many stories of misery are coming from PoK and if the community hears voices from this side of the border, there will be pain in their hearts.

