Porn clip played at Patna railway station for 3 mins

Patna, March 20 Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains at the Patna railway station faced an awkward situation when a porn clip played at all the TV screens installed across the 10 platforms for three minutes.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

The contract of telecasting videos and films on the railway stations of Danapur division is given to a private company.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately contacted them and stopped the telecast.

Confirming the incident, Prabhat Kumar, official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said: "We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials... It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor