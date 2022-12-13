Portal to address grievances in Higher Education Department on Dec 25: Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that a new portal will be launched on December 25 observed as good governance day to address the grievances of the staff and retired staff of the department.

Addressing in a virtual meeting held with higher officials and principals of polytechnics, first-grade colleges and engineering colleges, he said, "The new portal would serve as a platform to resolve many issues including pension, promotion, placement, transfer outside of courts."

Saying that effective implementation of NEP lies on the shoulders of principals, he added that students should be encouraged to make use of the open electives option. The open elective option has been introduced with the intention of increasing the skill sets of students and thereby increasing their employability, he explained.

Narayan also instructed the officials to ensure the enrollment of final-year students and recently passed-out students on the 'Skill Connect portal'. Getting enrolled in this portal would make the students aware of the job opportunities and the skills expected by the industries, he remarked.

Rashmi Mahesha Principle Secretary of Higher Education asked principals to take measures to make feel the presence of their institutions among the public in respective localities.

She also advised them to create social media accounts and draw the attention of the public through them. Mandatory disclosures on the website of institutions as per the circular issued by the department would create confidence in the public about government educational institutions, she pointed out.

P Pradeep, Commissioner, DCTE made a presentation regarding the reforms introduced in the department in the last 3 years. He advised making optimal use of the smart classrooms and KLMS.

Senior officials of the department were present during the virtual meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

