Post Gokulpuri wall collapse, DMRC MD orders officials to inspect parapets at all Pink Line stations

New Delhi, Feb 9 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director, Vikas Kumar, on Friday issued directions for the inspection of parapets of all elevated stations on the Pink Line.

The order comes a day after a 53-year-old man died and four others were injured after a portion of the Gokulpuri Metro Station boundary wall collapsed and fell on the road below, in northeast Delhi.

Kumar held a review meeting regarding the incident with heads of departments on Friday.

"In case, any corrective action is required at any station, the same should be carried out after making a detailed method statement depending upon the situation at the concerned sites," Vikas Kumar said.

He also specified that if any repair and maintenance work needs to be done at a station, it should be undertaken with minimum inconvenience to passengers and the public.

"All necessary safety precautions should be taken," he said.

An internal review has already been initiated by the DMRC.

Vikas Kumar visited the Gokulpuri station on Thursday evening with other senior officials to take stock of the situation.

The DMRC had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

Vikas Kumar also said that the DMRC had decided to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for minor injury and Rs 5 lakh to those who were grievously injured.

The four injured were identified as Ajit Kumar (21) and Mohd Tazir (24), residents of Loni and Monu (19) and Sandeep (27), both residents of Gokulpuri.

DMRC officials said that two motorcycles and two scooties were also damaged in the incident.

