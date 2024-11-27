Post maiden LS win, Wayanad Cong leaders give election certificate to Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 27 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, having won her maiden Lok Sabha election from Wayanad constituency, received an election certificate from the grand old party’s leaders from her parliamentary constituency, who came calling on the MP at her Delhi residence on Wednesday.

The delegation of Congress leaders from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat handed over the certificate to Priyanka Gandhi, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and extended their best wishes on her maiden stint in Parliament.

The Gandhi scion also reciprocated their sweet gesture by expressing her deep appreciation for their unwavering efforts and endeavour in securing a giant victory for her in the Lok Sabha elections.

The photos of Priyanka’s meeting with the Wayanad Congress leaders were shared by the party’s social media handles.

In the pictures, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi could also be seen treating his sister Priyanka to sweets, on her maiden victory.

“During the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi engaged in meaningful discussions with the leaders about the future course of action, focussing on addressing local concerns and working collectively for the development and welfare of Wayanad,” the Congress said on X.

Priyanka also asked the local party leaders to convey her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their overwhelming support and trust.

According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi is likely to take oath as Lok Sabha member on Thursday.

Priyanka Gandhi, in her election debut from the Wayanad LS seat, won the bypolls with an overwhelming margin of over 4 lakh votes, exceeding her brother Rahul Gandhi's victory margin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 52-year-old Congress leader secured victory with a margin of 4,10,931 votes over her closest rival, Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI-M.

She polled over 6 lakh votes while her closest Left contestant got over 2 lakh votes and the BJP candidate Navya Haridas finished third with a little over 1 lakh votes.

