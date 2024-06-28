Post-poll violence: Central fact-finding team suggests extension of CAPF deployment in Bengal

Kolkata, June 28 A four-member central fact-finding team of the BJP, which was in West Bengal earlier this month to review the post-poll violence in the state, submitted its report to BJP President J.P. Nadda on Friday.

In its report, the team comprising former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, ex-UP DGP and BJP Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal, former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar, suggested extending the tenure of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed in West Bengal.

The team also suggested that the Centre should take punitive action against bureaucrats who allegedly acted as 'facilitators' to execute the orders of the state government like snapping water supply, among others.

All the concerned national commissions should visit the affected places, take cognizance of the matter, and award compensation in the genuine cases, the report suggested.

Besides suggesting security assurance for all the BJP offices in Bengal, the fact-finding team also called for providing financial assistance to the families severely affected by the post-poll violence in the state.

During the team's visit to Bengal earlier this month, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has no respect for the democratic setups of the country although her party Trinamool Congress frequently accuses the Centre and the BJP of violating democratic norms.

Another member of the team, Biplab Kumar Deb, had cautioned that if anyone thinks Trinamool will continue to remain in power in West Bengal, he or she is mistaken.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor