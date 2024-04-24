Poster war in Amethi, Robert Vadra's name comes up

Amethi (UP), April 24 As speculation about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi intensified, a poster war unleashed in the constituency with majority of them demanding businessman and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra as the party's candidate.

'Amethi ki Janata kare pukar, Robert Vadra ab ki baar' (People of Amethi want Robert Vadra this time), claimed a poster.

Posters in Gauriganj and Amethi proclaim "Lenge badla, denge khoon, Rahul bina Amethi soon (Will take revenge and give blood, without Rahul, Amethi is deserted)."

Apart from the poster war, the Congress office in Amethi is being renovated and painted, giving a clear indication that Rahul will soon be here to campaign.

Congress MLA Deepak Singh said, "Amethi is home for the Gandhis and the Congress. We are preparing for polls and the name of the candidate will be known soon."

Amethi, incidentally, has been known for its poster wars since 2014 when Union Minister Smriti Irani began contesting the seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor