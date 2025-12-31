Posters demanding Nishant Kumar's foray into active politics surface in Patna

Patna, Dec 31 After the sweeping victory of the NDA in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, voices within the Janata Dal (United) have grown louder, demanding the entry of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, into active politics.

On Wednesday, a poster surfaced on the streets of Patna, calling for Nishant Kumar's formal political launch and urging that the leadership of the JD(U) be handed over to him.

The poster was put up by Krishna Patel, Vice President of the JD(U) student wing.

The poster features a photograph of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on one side and Nishant Kumar on the other, accompanied by a Hindi slogan that reads: "Chacha ji ke haathon mein surakshit apna Bihar… Ab party ke agle generation ka bhavishya sanware bhai Nishant Kumar. Naye saal aur Makar Sankranti ki shubhkamnayein (Bihar is safe in Chacha ji's hands… Now it's time for brother Nishant Kumar to shape the party’s next generation. New Year and Makar Sankranti greetings)."

According to Krishna Patel, the poster reflects the sentiments of party workers who believe that Nishant Kumar should take an active role in politics and gradually assume responsibility within the party.

Over the past few months, particularly after the 2025 Assembly elections, the demand within the JD(U) to bring Nishant Kumar into active politics has intensified.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, members of the Mukund Sena, an organisation affiliated with the JD(U), launched a 12-hour hunger strike at the Gardanibagh protest site in Patna to press for the same demand.

The protesters stated that they want to see Nishant Kumar enter politics at any cost. They described him as well-educated, capable, and visionary, claiming that his leadership could provide a new direction to the Janata Dal (United) and strengthen the party's future.

Referring to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as their guardian, the Mukund Sena members appealed to him to assign an active political role to his son.

Mukund Sena members warned that if their demand is not addressed, they will escalate their protest.

According to the protesters, the next phase of agitation will involve a 24-hour hunger strike, which will be held at JP Golambar under the statue of Jayaprakash Narayan.

The protesters asserted that party workers are united on this issue and that the movement to bring Nishant Kumar into active politics will continue until their demand is fulfilled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor