Power tariff hikes: FKCCI calls off Karnataka 'bandh' today; only Hubli KCCI going ahead with it

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22 : The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has called off today's state Bandh after talks with the government, said FKCCI. However, only Hubli KCCI is going ahead with the bandh and protest today.

KCC&I had called for a Karnataka bandh on June 22 to protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges by the ESCOMs.

"The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has called off the 'bandh' that was called today and asked all affiliated bodies not to protest or call a bandh after talks with the government. (Only Hubli KCCI has called for a bandh and protest today," said an FKCCI official.

KCC&I, along with all other District chambers of commerce, had for the last eight days tried to draw the attention of the government towards the high electricity charges. However, no solution was found. So to draw the attention of the government towards their problem, they planned a Karnataka bandh.

"For the last eight days, we have made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution is forthcoming from the Officials or government representatives," said FKCCI in a notification.

"To draw the attention of the Government, we are calling for this Bandh. We wish to find a solution and get a reduction in the electricity charges. We hope that the Government will respond to our request," it stated.

