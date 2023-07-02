PPR eradication scheme being implemented to ensure livestock health: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 2 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Sunday, said that the PPR eradication scheme is being implemented in the state with the assistance of the Central government in order to ensure the health of sheep and goats.

CM Dhami met Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Purushottam Rupala in New Delhi and discussed issues related to Animal Husbandry and Dairying in Uttarakhand.

"To ensure the health of the sheep and goats of the state, the PPR eradication scheme is being implemented with the help of the Government of India. For the ambitious vaccination plan to make PPR-free by 2030, 14 lakh vaccines are needed in Uttarakhand", said CM Dhami.

Peste des petits ruminants (PPR) is a contagious disease that disseminates among sheep and goats.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to release the remaining funds for livestock insurance under the National Livestock Mission scheme and to make available the services of mobile veterinary vehicles operating in the state in the remaining 35 development blocks.

The National Livestock Mission scheme aims on developing entrepreneurship and breed improvement in poultry, sheep, goat and piggery including feed and fodder development, according to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Further, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister also expressed gratitude towards the Union Minister for cooperation in the development of Uttarakhand.

"Schemes related to animal husbandry have an important place in the various employment schemes being run in the state. Livestock insurance is being operated by the Government of India under the National Livestock Mission Scheme for the cattle herders of the marginal hilly and plain areas of the state of Uttarakhand", said CM Dhami.

"Against the sanctioned Rs 40 crore under the scheme, an amount of Rs 14 crore 26 lakh 25 thousand was received in the financial year 2022-23, in which the central share was Rs 8 crore 67 lakh 66 thousand and the state's share was Rs 5 crore 58 lakh 59 thousand. Against the target of livestock insurance in the state, a total of 1,45,451 animals have been insured under the scheme", the Chief Minister added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to make available the remaining funds of the approved budget to achieve the goals of the approved scheme.

The Chief Minister stated, "60 mobile veterinary vehicles are being operated by the Government of India with the aim of providing medical facilities of modern technology at the doorstep of cattle rearers in the state of Uttarakhand. Through these, the treatment of 58392 animals has been done at the doorstep of the cattle rearers."

Also, The Chief Minister requested to provide Rs 786.94 lakh for similar services in the remaining 35 development blocks of the state. Union Minister Rupala assured CM Dhami of all the possible assistance.

