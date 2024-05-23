Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Karnataka Government Requests Cancellation of JDS MP's Diplomatic Passport

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that it has received a formal request from the Karnataka government regarding the cancellation of the diplomatic passport issued to Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna. The MEA has stated that the request is currently under review and processing. This development follows recent controversies involving MP Revanna's sex scandal which has rocked Karnataka politics.

The MP reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after the Hassan segment went to polls, and is still at large.A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with 'Obscene videos' case. He further urged PM Modi to undertake "prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India."

The letter dated May 22 reads, "Shameful that Prajwal Revanna...fled the country on 27th April 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him."n the letter, CM Siddaramaiah requested PM Modi to bring back Prajwal Revanna from Germany who fled the country following 'obscene videos' scandal, hours before the first FIR was filed against him.