Prajwal Revanna Suspended: Hassan MP, and HD Deve Gowda's Grandson Sacked from Party Over Viral Sex Tapes

The JD(S) on Tuesday announced that former Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the party amid allegations over sexual abuse. Prajwal Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 following complaints by his former housekeeper.

