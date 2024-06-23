Prajwal Revanna’s Brother Suraj Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Male Party Worker

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the elder brother of Prajwal Revanna, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a male party worker.Suraj Revanna was brought to the CEN police station in Hassan for interrogation, which went on for several hours. He was later arrested.

Suraj Revanna was booked by the Karnataka police on Saturday for allegedly sodomising the party worker.The 27-year-old party worker has alleged that Suraj Revanna sodomised him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada in Holenarasipura Taluk on June 16. Suraj Revanna has been booked under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Revanna, 37, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and the nephew of union minister H D Kumaraswamy, has categorically refuted the charge. Revanna's younger brother, Prajwal Revanna is currently under judicial custody for allegedly sexually abusing women.His father, JD(S) MLA HD Revanna was last month arrested in a kidnapping case in connection with the purported sex videos linked to Prajwal Revanna. He is out on bail.