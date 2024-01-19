Prakash Ambedkar accuses BJP of using ‘God like EVMs’ for political gains

Mumbai, Jan 19 Just three days ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, president of the Vanchit Bajuhan Aghadi (VBA) Prakash Ambedkar on Friday accused the BJP of “using God like EVMs".

The Dalit leader and grandson of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar also attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on similar lines.

“In the last 10 years, BJP-RSS has appropriated many Indian icons and their legacies -- Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Rabindranath Tagore, Sardar Bhagat Singh --because it doesn’t have any within its ranks,” the VBA chief said..

“Now, BJP-RSS, without any morals and principles, is trying to appropriate God by using the Ram Mandir inauguration for its electoral gains. BJP-RSS is using God like EVM,” he alleged in a social media post.

The latest onslaught came two days after he declined an invitation to attend the mega-event on January 22.

“I will not be attending the said event because the event has been appropriated by the BJP-RSS; a religious event has become a political campaign for electoral gains. My grandfather Dr. B.R. Ambedkar warned that that if the parties place creed above country, our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time and probably be lost forever.”

He pointed out that the apprehensions of his grandfather had become a reality today and the BJP-RSS, which “place creed over country”, have appropriated the religious event for its political gains.

