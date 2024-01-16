Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Receive Invitation for Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration

Former India cricket captain and wife actress Anushka Sharma received an invitation on Tuesday, January 16, to attend the highly anticipated "Pran Pratishtha ceremony" of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. The invitation was personally handed to both at their residence in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been invited to Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/QhS71m4xy0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 16, 2024

Kohli, a devout Hindu, has openly expressed his faith on multiple occasions, while Sharma has accompanied him on various temple visits. Their invitation is seen as a recognition of their public persona and influence, as well as an attempt to make the ceremony inclusive and appealing to a wider audience.

However, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, marking the consecration of the Ram Temple, is expected to be a monumental event drawing tens of thousands of devotees from across India and the world. Kohli and Sharma's potential presence adds another layer of intrigue and anticipation to this already historic occasion.