Prashant Kishor to join Congress big announcement in the next few days?

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who at a high-level meeting with Sonia Gandhi presented a "detailed" election plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is expected to join the Congress “in the coming days”, said news agency ANI, citing sources, reported. The founder of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), in his presentation, reportedly also suggested the grand old party to focus on 370 seats alone for the 2024 elections.

At the meeting, which is said to have lasted for four hours, Kishor reportedly said the Congress should focus on 370 seats and fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha to strengthen its base in these constituencies. He also suggested that the party should fight in alliance in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra.ANI also reported that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi agreed to the points. The meeting, chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, was also attended by senior party leaders such as Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, apart from Rahul and Venugopal.