Prashant Kishor Will Not Contest Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Predicts Nitish Kumar Won’t Return as CM

As the Bihar assembly dates are nearing, political parties are making their strategic move to win polls. There were speculations that Prashant Kishor would run in the elections, possibly against Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD party in Raghopur, which is known to be Yadav's stronghold However Jan Suraaj founder, Prashant Kishor has declared that he will not be contesting elections and decision was taken by his fledgling political startup for the “greater good.”

On Monday, October 13, Jan Suraaj Party released second list of 65 candidates and instead of Prashant Kishor, party has fielded political activist Chanchal Singh against Tejashwi. Prashant Kishor said, "“The party has decided that I should not contest the assembly polls. And therefore, the party has announced another candidate from Raghopur, against Tejashwi Yadav. It was a decision we took in the larger interest of the party. If I were to contest, it would have distracted me from the necessary organisational work.” Even though Kishor is not participating, he is still optimistic about his party's chances, he said to PTI, “I can say with certainty that we will be either win handsomely or receive a drubbing. I have been stating on record that I expect a tally of either fewer than 10 seats or more than 150 seats. There is no possibility of anything in between.”

150 Seats Bench Mark

Anything less, even 120 or 130, would be a defeat. Success would grant a mandate to transform Bihar into one of India's top 10 most advanced states. Failure would signal insufficient public confidence, requiring a continued focus on grassroots politics.

JD(U) will Struggle, Says Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist turned politician predicted the future of the JD(U),He saidd that the party will struggle to win even 25 seats in election and their are very less chances of Nitish Kumar returning as CM of state. Kishor recalled Chirag Paswan's pre-election revolt in the last assembly polls, where his fielding of candidates against Kumar's party led to a significant drop in their seat count to 43, considering that JD(U.)'s future appears bleak. He further stated that the NDA is currently in "complete chaos" due to uncertainty over seat allocation between the BJP and JD(U).

Kishor concluded that a Jan Suraaj Party victory in the Bihar polls would have a nationwide impact, potentially shifting the direction of national politics. The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14. Meanwhile Tejashwi is all set to file his nomination papers from Raghopur on Wednesday, even as seat-sharing issues within the INDIA bloc remain unresolved.