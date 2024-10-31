Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party gets 'school bag' symbol for Bihar bypolls

Patna, Oct 31 The Election Commission has allotted a 'school bag' symbol to Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party for the upcoming by-elections in four assembly constituencies in Bihar, according to Sanjay Kumar Thakur, the party's state chief spokesperson.

The Jan Suraaj Party, which will be contesting the bypolls in all four seats, has fielded Sushil Singh Kushwaha from Ramgarh seat, Kiran Devi from Tarari, Mohammad Amjad from Belagnj, and Jitendra Paswan from Imamganj (reserved) constituency.

Thakur urged the public to support the Jan Suraaj Party by voting for the "school bag" symbol, hoping for "significant victories" for all four candidates.

"This election symbol may help the party resonate with voters, symbolising aspirations and progress, akin to a school bag's connection to education and growth," he said.

With the Jan Suraaj Party getting the "school bag" symbol, Thakur sees this as a "positive alignment" with Kishor's vision, interpreting the allotment of the symbol as a reinforcement of the campaign's education-focused message.

Prashant Kishor has been emphasising the importance of a quality education system in Bihar, advocating for increased investment in education, including using funds generated from the state's liquor prohibition policies.

His recent campaigning has been focused on encouraging families to prioritise their children's education.

The voting for by-elections in four constituencies -- Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj -- in Bihar is slated for November 13 while the results will be announced on November 23.

The bypolls were necessitated after resignations by sitting MLAs -- Sudama Prasad (Tarari), Sudhakar Singh (Ramgarh), Surendra Yadav (Belaganj), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Imamganj), all of whom were recently elected as MPs after winning in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

