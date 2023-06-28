Prasoon Joshi-led McCann wins mandate for Air India's branding globally

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Poet and writer Prasoon Joshi led McCann World-group India has won the advertising and marketing communications mandate for Air India, the Tata group promoted global airline, following an extensive multi-agency pitch.

The agency will develop a new brand platform and develop a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication.

Expressing delight at winning the mandate, Prasoon Joshi said, "Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. Our McCann Global CEO, Daryl Lee, has genuinely supported and guided us. Also, support and input came in from Harjot Singh (Global CSO) and John Wright who were an integral part of the pitch along with the stellar senior management colleagues Jitender Dabas, Alok Lall, Ashish Chakravarty, and their teams."

"We look forward to collaborating with Air India and offering the best-in-class strategic and creative services that build on and take the brand to newer heights," Prasoon Joshi added.

Air India returned to the Tata group, its original founder, after 69 years, which is being eagerly watched.

The appointment comes as Air India has embarked on a five-year turnaround plan to become a world-class global airline by investing in customer service, technology, and products.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India, said, "We are building Air India as a 'Global Airline with an Indian Heart'. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."

The selection process for this partnership entailed a rigorous evaluation as part of an exhaustive multi-agency pitch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor