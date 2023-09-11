Pratibha Jain takes office as Ahmedabad Mayor

Ahmedabad, Sep 11 Pratibha Jain has assumed the role of Mayor in Ahmedabad, with Jatin Patel elected as her deputy.

Jain, a senior councilor hailing from the Shahibaug ward, will now serve as the Mayor of the city.

Devang Dani has been appointed as the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), and Gaurang Prajapati has been designated as the leader of the ruling party.

Jain, Patel and Dani are three-term senior councilors.

Meawhile Prajapati, an engineer by education, will bring his technical expertise to his role.

These appointments were finalised during a series of meetings held by the ruling BJP's state parliamentary board in Gandhinagar last week.

The new office bearers will serve in their respective positions for a term of two and a half years, following the conclusion of the previous office bearers' term.

