Pravasi Rajasthani Divas 2025: Top leaders, industrialists to gather in Jaipur on Dec 10

Jaipur, Dec 8 Rajasthan is set to host its global diaspora at the much-awaited Pravasi Rajasthani Divas 2025, scheduled in Jaipur on December 10. The flagship event aims to deepen engagement with Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs), promote global partnerships, and celebrate the cultural and economic contributions of the overseas community.

The event will feature the participation of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau K. Bagade, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who will deliver the keynote address outlining the government's vision for global collaboration and investment-led growth.

The programme will begin with the inauguration of 'Pragati Path', a curated walk-through showcasing Rajasthan’s development journey and future roadmap.

Industries and Commerce Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will deliver the welcome address, highlighting the role of the diaspora in accelerating the state's development goals.

A major attraction of the event will be the announcement and groundbreaking of projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore, raising the total value of grounded projects to Rs 8 lakh crore in the past one year since the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 — a significant marker of investor confidence and economic momentum.

The government will also release a coffee-table publication titled "Commitment in Action", documenting successful MoUs and on-ground implementation progress since the 2024 summit.

Many corporate leaders will also join the inaugural session to share insights on Rajasthan's reform trajectory, industrial appeal, and future investment opportunities. Outstanding achievers from across the world will be honoured with the prestigious Pravasi Rajasthani Samman awards.

The afternoon will feature an Open House with Non-Resident Rajasthanis, providing a platform for direct dialogue with policymakers and business leaders. Seven sector-focused discussions covering renewable energy, tourism, health, education, water, mining, and industry will also be held to explore collaboration opportunities and emerging innovation pathways.

The day-long event will conclude with a cultural evening featuring Ghoomar, Kalbelia, and a fusion showcase by acclaimed performers, celebrating Rajasthan's living cultural heritage on a global stage.

