Prayagraj gearing up for Kumbh Mela 2025

Prayagraj, May 13 Prayagraj, which is gearing up for the Kumbh Mela in 2025, will have newer facilities for pilgrims.

The Prayagraj Mela authority have decided that an online booking system would be developed so that pilgrims can make bookings for puja and also hire boats for a ride to Sangam, the confluence point of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

They will be able to perform puja at the given date and time at the temple of their choice.

A meeting between the Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal, District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri and vice chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Arvind Chauhan, that work for 'darshan' around Akshayavat at Akbar Fort should also be expedited.

Recently, the PDA had prepared a proposal under which the path for the circumambulation of Akshayavat has been prepared. Instructions were given to start the work for the same at the earliest.

PDA'S Arvind Chauhan said: "It was proposed in the meeting that tourists coming from far off places neither know the timing of aarti nor have any information about worship, boating etc. It would be better if there is an online system for this. Even common tourists visiting Sangam would be able to use motorized boats on fair rent."

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed officials to improve facilities and infrastructure for the mega even in 2025 which should be "grander than ever".

The Divisional Commissioner has instructed to prepare a comprehensive plan in this direction and issue a rate list for hiring the boats, both for ordinary and motorized boats, he added.

Presently, common devotees used to travel by ordinary boats.

Although, motorized boats can be hired from the boat club, but because of the distance from Sangam, their rates are very high.

The issue of cleanliness in the Sangam area was also discussed.

The Divisional Commissioner has instructed that footage of the CCTV should be watched to take the location of sanitation workers.

The district officials also plan to revamp the three temples of Prayagraj before the Kumbh Mela.

These temples will recreate the ashram mentioned in Ram Charit Manas or other religious texts. There will also be a 'yagyashala' near the temples and a cowshed. A place will be made for worshiping and yatri niwas will also be built nearby.

The three temples of the city include Nagvasuki temple of Daraganj, the Takshak Tirth temple of Dariyabad and the Bharadwaj Ashram.

