Prayagraj Horror: 10-Year-Old Girl Going to Durga Puja Pandal Allegedly Raped and Brutally Murdered; Accused Arrested in Police Encounter

A horrific incident has came to light on Wednesday from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where a 10-year-old girl was raped and murdered while vesting to Durga Puja pandal. The accused, identified as Mukesh, was shot in the leg during a police encounter after he allegedly lured the girl to a deserted area under the pretext of taking her for a bicycle ride.

The horrifying crime occurred when Mukesh took the young girl to an isolated spot, where he raped her and subsequently killed her. After disposing of her body in a nearby field, he fled the scene. The police acted swiftly upon receiving information about the incident, reviewing footage from over 150 CCTV cameras to track down the suspect.

Rape Accused Shot in Leg During Encounter With Police

प्रयागराज, यूपी में दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में जा रही 10 साल की बच्ची की रेप के बाद हत्या कर दी गई। हत्यारोपी मुकेश को पुलिस एनकाउंटर में पैर में गोली लगी है। PM रिपोर्ट में शरीर पर चोटों के 7 निशान हैं। बच्ची के दोनों हाथ मरोड़े गए। उसका सिर जमीन पर पटका गया। pic.twitter.com/A12f5HA0aq — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 16, 2024

When police attempted to apprehend Mukesh, he opened fire on them. In response, officers shot him in the leg. He has since been taken to the hospital for treatment and will be presented in court once he recovers.

According to DCP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, the girl's body was discovered in a paddy field shortly after she went missing. A post-mortem examination confirmed that she had been raped. The police are now conducting a thorough investigation into the case.