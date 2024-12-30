Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela 2025: High-Tech Surveillance Systems Deployed for Crowd Management

Uttar Pradesh government has implemented extensive security measures for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025. More than 45 crore pilgrims are expected to attend. For the first time, underwater drones will be deployed in the Sangam area, monitoring both underwater and aerial spaces. These drones, capable of operating at depths of 100 meters and heights of 120 meters, will provide continuous surveillance, even in low light, and will be complemented by tethered drones to secure the airspace.

The anti-drone system used during the Ram temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya will also be employed at the Mahakumbh Mela. Prayagraj Inspector General of Police (East Zone) Rajiv Narayan Mishra recently tested a high-speed underwater drone, which can send instant reports and monitor suspicious activities.

Also Read: Over 60 Lokayukta cops transferred in MP amid recovery of gold, cash from ex-RTO constable

Over 700 boats staffed by personnel from the PAC, NDRF, and SDRF will patrol the waters, equipped with numerous remote-controlled safety devices. Additionally, AI-enabled cameras will analyze crowd sizes and attendance in real time, while facial recognition technology will enhance security, setting a new standard for large-scale events worldwide.