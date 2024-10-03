Prayagraj Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Ballon Bursts While Playing

In a heartbreaking incident in the Nawabganj area of Prayagraj, a three-year-old girl named Saira lost her life after a balloon she was inflating burst. The incident occurred in Lal Gopalganj, Gangnagar, while she was playing with a balloon given to her by her grandfather. Family members quickly rushed her to a nearby private hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead upon examination.

Saira had been visiting her grandparents when the tragedy struck. Her mother recounted that Saira was joyfully playing with the balloon when it suddenly exploded, causing her to collapse and foam to appear at her mouth. Medical professionals later determined that pieces of the balloon had become lodged in the child's airway, leading to her untimely death.