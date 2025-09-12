Prayagraj: UPSC Aspirant Attempts Sex Change After Google Search, Hospitalized in Critical Condition

A 17-year-old student preparing for UPSC allegedly cut off his private part in Prayagraj while attempting a sex change. It is reported that the student cut off his private part to become a girl. The student allegedly searched Google and YouTube to learn how to physically become a boy. He came across a video where a doctor explained the process of cutting the private part.It is learnt that the student injected himself with an anaesthesia injection and then went on to cut his private part. Later, he bandaged it himself. However, he felt extreme pain when the effect of the injection wore off. He was admitted to a hospital where he was said to be under treatment.

Last week, a 20-year-old UPSC aspirant allegedly died by suicide in central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar.The deceased, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, was found hanging in her rented accommodation at Old Rajinder Nagar, the police added.A suicide note was recovered from the room of the woman, who had been living in Delhi for almost two months to prepare for the competitive exams, officials noted. The police received a PCR call from the woman's neighbour, informing that she had hanged herself in the room.The matter came to light after the deceased's father, who resides in Jaipur, tried to contact her over the phone but got no response. He then called the landlord of the building, who in turn asked another girl living on the same floor to check on her, the officer added.When the deceased's friend entered the room, she found the aspirant hanging. No external injury was found on the body. The spot was inspected by the crime team, and the body was shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem, " the police said.