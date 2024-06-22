Pre-budget meeting: Rajasthan Dy CM seeks Centre's support for rail, road and energy sectors

Jaipur, June 22 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Diya Kumari, sought the Centre's support for rail, road and energy projects in the state during the pre-budget consultation meeting held in the national capital on Saturday.

The consultation meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in view of the forthcoming Union Budget 2024-25.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari urged for an early solution to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). She also put forth the proposal for further strengthening the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', and sought support from the Centre for the project.

The Deputy CM presented the case of three major pending rail projects for the state, which would provide connectivity to remote areas. Besides, she sought construction of national highways in the state to strengthen surface transport.

She said it is important for the state to have a network of roads for connecting the far-off and remote villages.

Diya Kumari further said that Rajasthan requires appropriate energy development in view of its agriculture, industries and infrastructure development.

The Centre's intervention is necessary for the state to become self-reliant in the energy arena, she told the Union Finance Minister, urging the latter to provide special assistance to the energy companies in the state, so that their potential could be fully utilised.

The Union Finance Minister has assured that all the demands of Rajasthan would be considered favourably for facilitation, the Deputy CM's office said in a statement.

