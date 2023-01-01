Pregnant woman shot at by blue duck hunters in UP

Mahoba (UP), Jan 1 In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman suffered serious injuries after she was accidentally shot at by men hunting for blue buck.

The woman, Vandana (30), was working in the fields when she was shot in her stomach.

She was rushed to a health centre from where she has been referred to a district hospital in Jhansi for treatment. She is said to be in a critical condition.

Vandana's husband, Bhupendra Singh Rajput, said he was working in the field along with his wife when she was shot in the stomach by two men who had come into the vicinity to hunt down a blue buck.

He said he rushed towards his wife as soon as he heard the gunshot and saw her gasping for breath.

Meanwhile, the two men fled the spot, he said.

According to a statement by an official at the hospital, Vandana and her unborn baby are in a critical condition.

A police official said, a case has been registered against the accused and a hunt has been launched to nab them.

