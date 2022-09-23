'Prem naam hai mera': How Prem Chopra became the man we love to hate

With his rakish good looks and fondness for acting, he dreamed of making it big in Hindi films, and did achieve his aim but not the way he had intended.

He did play the hero in a handful of Punjabi and Hindi films, but earned more fame as a new kind of villain, with his trademark licentious gleam, lascivious sneer, and a voice that could switch from silken menace to wheedling entreaty.

A combination of circumstances nudged him into becoming a negative character, who should "look and behave like a villain, yet be good-looking enough for the heroine to fall in love with him"

