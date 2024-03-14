Preneet Kaur, Suspended Congress MP and Wife of Former Punjab CM, to Join BJP Today

Preneet Kaur, the Lok Sabha MP and suspended Congress leader, will join the BJP today in Delhi. She is the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who is now in the BJP. Preneet Kaur voted in favour of the report prepared by the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel on the 'cash-for-query' charges against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

The Congress disciplinary committee in February this year suspended its Preneet Kaur, who is the wife of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for indulging in anti-party activities.

Preneet Kaur, suspended Congress MP and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, will formally join the BJP in Delhi, today.



The Congress alleged that she was helping the BJP in the state. Her husband, Amarinder Singh, and daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, joined the BJP last year.