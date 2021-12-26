Preparations in full swing ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kanpur

Preparations in Kanpur are in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the city.

The administrator of the Prime Minister's rally and local BJP MLA Surendra Maithani told ANI, "Arrangements have been made to accommodate around four lakh people on this ground."

"We will ensure that everyone wears masks, sanitizes their hands frequently in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT, Kanpur on December 28, 2021, the Prime Minister's office said.

PM Modi on Wednesday called upon students of IIT-Kanpur, other IITs and the vast IIT alumni network spread globally to share ideas for the Prime Minister's speech.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions."

Uttar Pradesh elections are slated to be held next year.

