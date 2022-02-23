Preparations in top gear for opening of Badrinath temple on May 8

Portals of Badrinath temple will open on May 8 after the winter break, and the Uttarakhand administration is carrying out extensive preparations to secure the route.

The Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Shweta Choubey reached Badrinath to check the finer details of the Yatra route for Badrinath temple. She also checked the sensitive spots while also planning for smooth conduct of the Yatra.

On returning from Badrinath, Choubey said, "Bajpur Chada, Chamoli Chada, Birhi Bend Chada, and Helang areas have been designated as one-way routes for the Yatra."

"The potential danger spots on the route have been identified at Kshetrapal, Pagalnala, Gulabkoti, Helang, Marwari areas and signboards will be put up accordingly to warn the people taking part in the Yatra," she added.

Portals of Badrinath temple were closed for the winter break in November last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

