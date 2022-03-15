Preparations underway in Khatkar Kalan for Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony

Preparations are underway at Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab for the swearing-in of the Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday.

An area of nearly 100 acres is being used for the ceremony in Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on March 16.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections. Mann, who was the party's Chief Ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village, Khatkar Kalan. Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.

According to AAP sources, apart from Kejriwal, no other Chief Minister of any state will be present in the swearing-in of Bhagwant Mann. Similarly, no Union Minister or any big leader of the national level has been invited for this oath-taking ceremony. Only AAP leaders and local leaders of Punjab will be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress had won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

