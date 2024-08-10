President Droupadi Murmu Conferred With Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste’s Highest Civilian Award (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2024 12:10 PM2024-08-10T12:10:48+5:302024-08-10T12:11:31+5:30
President Droupadi Murmu was honored with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the highest civilian accolade in the ...
President Droupadi Murmu was honored with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the highest civilian accolade in the country, during a ceremony on Saturday. The award was presented to her by Timor-Leste’s President, José Ramos-Horta.
Watch:
#WATCH | President José Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award, upon President Droupadi Murmu.— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024
The award is in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social… pic.twitter.com/vHxQ9aMEKp
Murmu, 66, was recognized with the award for her outstanding contributions to public service, including her commitment to education, social welfare, and women's empowerment, according to a post from her office on X.
President José Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award, upon President Droupadi Murmu. The award is in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and… pic.twitter.com/V7YmnW7Jiu— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 10, 2024
President Murmu said that the honour is a reflection of the ties of friendship between India and Timor-Leste. President Murmu arrived in Timor-Leste on Saturday, marking the first-ever presidential visit from India to the country. Upon arrival, she was given a ceremonial reception and a guard of honor at the Presidential Palace in Dili. During her visit, she engaged in extensive discussions with Timor-Leste's President, emphasizing that India and Timor-Leste share a warm and friendly relationship grounded in mutual commitment to democratic values and pluralism.