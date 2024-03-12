President Droupadi Murmu Conferred With Honorary Degree of Doctor of Civil Law by University of Mauritius

Droupadi Murmu, the President, has been bestowed with an honorary Doctor of Civil Law degree by the University of Mauritius.



I feel especially honoured to receive the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Civil Law from the University of Mauritius. I hope that it will inspire all young people, particularly young women, to discover their unique passion and pursue their dreams. pic.twitter.com/gWljH97GoB — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 12, 2024

Standing among you all at the University of Mauritius today, I am reminded that education has been a key instrument in shaping this special relationship between our two countries, as well as the destiny of Mauritius.

In 1901, Mahatma Gandhi inspired Indian indentured workers to educate themselves, resulting in their political and social empowerment, which led to the transformation of Mauritius.

The subsequent visionary leadership of Mauritian leaders like Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Sir Anerood Jugnauth have built on this rich foundation, to create a vibrant, pluralistic and prosperous Mauritius, that inspires Africa and the world, she said.