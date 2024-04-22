President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan to former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (Watch Video)

M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India has been awarded Padma Vibhushan award. He has been given this award in the field of Public Affairs. Droupadi Murmu confers this award to him.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan to former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in the field of Public Affairs. pic.twitter.com/zyKQgz1ZGV — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

He is the 13th vice president of India from 2017 to 2022. He is the first Indian vice president born in independent India. He has also served as the minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting in the Modi Cabinet.

Naidu has also served as the national president of Bhartiya Janta Party from 2002 to 2004. Earlier, he was the Union Cabinet Minister for Rural Development in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.He took the oath as the vice president of India and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha (ex-officio as the Vice President) on 11 August 2017. In 2024, The Government of India honoured him with Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award.