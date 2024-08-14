President Droupadi Murmu Meets Indian Contingent for Paris Olympics at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Watch Video)

President Droupadi Murmu met the Indian Contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024 at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the players for their excellent efforts and great performance; and said that they are a source of inspiration for all the youth of the country, especially the young players.

"I welcome you all at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. I want to congratulate all the players for their wonderful performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. For me, all of you are Gold medallist. We are all proud of you," President Droupadi Murmu said.

"I welcome you all at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. I want to congratulate all the players for their wonderful performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. For me, all of you are Gold medallist. We are all proud of you," says President Droupadi Murmu as she meets Indian contingent

Former India hockey player PR Sreejesh and shooter Manu Bhaker interact with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





The team, including medal winners from the recently concluded Games, arrived in New Delhi from the French capital.

Former India hockey player P.R. Sreejesh and shooter Manu Bhaker interacted with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to reports, on Thursday, August 15, the athletes will attend Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Later that afternoon, at 1 p.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the contingent at his residence in New Delhi.

India secured a total of six medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, comprising five bronze and one silver. Shooter Manu Bhaker achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian from independent India to win two Olympic medals, capturing bronze in both the women’s 10m Air Pistol and the Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol events.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won India’s sole silver medal in Paris. The men’s hockey team, wrestler Aman Sehrawat, and shooter Swapnil Kusale also secured bronze medals in their respective events.