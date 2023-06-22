President Droupadi Murmu presents National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022-23
New Delhi [India], June 22 : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 to nursing professionals at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The President presented the prestigious award to a total of 30 health associates.
The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the year 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to the society.
Out of the total awardees, there were 10 Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANM), 4 lady health visitors and 16 nurses.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the function.
