President Droupadi Murmu to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), 2023 to 11 exceptional children in an award ceremony which will take place at Vigyan Bhawan 23rd January 2023, Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on 24th January 2023.

Minister of Women & Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani will interact with the children and congratulate them for their exemplary performances in their respective categories in the gracious presence of Minister of State, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai on 24th January 2023.

The Government of India confers the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) award to children for their exceptional achievements.

The awards are conferred upon children aged 5 - 18 years, for their excellence in six categories, Art & Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Scholastic, Social Service and Sports, who deserve national recognition. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs.1 Lakh and a Certificate.

This year, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will be conferred upon 11 children selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievement in the field of Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Social Service, and Sports.

Four in the field of Art and Culture, one in Bravery, two in Innovation, one in Social Service, and three children in the Sports field will be conferred awards.

( With inputs from ANI )

