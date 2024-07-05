President Droupadi Murmu to Visit Odisha from July 6 to 9, Detail Schedule Inside

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a four-day visit to Odisha from July 6 to 9, to attend several significant events and ceremonies. On July 6, the President will honor the 96th Death Anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das in Bhubaneswar. Das, a revered freedom fighter and social reformer, is remembered for his contributions to Odisha and the nation.

The following day, July 7, President Murmu will travel to Puri to witness the Gundicha Jatra, also known as the Car Festival, of Lord Jagannath. This annual festival is a major event in Odisha, attracting thousands of devotees and tourists. On July 8, the President's itinerary includes a visit to the historic Udayagiri Caves, a complex of rock-cut shelters with significant archaeological and historical importance. She will also engage with students from Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture.

Later that day, President Murmu will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of the Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar. She will also launch the ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’ campaign, an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable living practices. The President's visit will conclude on July 9 with her presence at the 13th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar, where she will address the graduating students and faculty.