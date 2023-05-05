President Droupadi Murmu visits Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 : President Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

President Murmu, who is on a three day visit to her native state, visited the Similipal Tiger Reserve during the second day of her visit.

Similipal Tiger Reserve is a place with rich biodiversity and wildlife. The tiger reserve is the only natural habitat in the world to protect the rare melstic tigers popularly known as the black tigers.

Earlier on Thursday President Murmu laid the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Pahadpur. Later, she visited Brahma Kumaris Centre, Hatbadra where she launched the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre. On the same evening, the President attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium.

On May 6, 2023, the President will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada.

